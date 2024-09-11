World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >

Russian forces completely destroy Kharkiv's energy system

Russian forces destroy nearly all power plants in Kharkiv ahead of winter season
Incidents

The Russian forces have destroyed almost all thermal power plants (TPP) that supplied energy to the city of Kharkiv, Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said during a briefing.

Russian forces destroy nearly all power plants in Kharkiv ahead of winter season
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by State Emergency Service of Ukraine, CC BY 4.0

According to Shmyhal, the Ukrainian authorities organized the delivery of small mobile boiler houses to the city, the capacity of which did not exceed one megawatt.

On September 9, the Armed Forces of Russia carried out a series of powerful strikes targeting energy facilities in Dnipropetrovsk, Zaporizhia, Sumy, Kharkiv, Kherson and Chernihiv regions. The Ministry of Energy of Ukraine confirmed that substations were damaged and de-energized in several regions of the country.

Ukraine's National Energy Company Ukrenergo intends to revise its plans for the upcoming winter season due to the Russian attacks on Ukraine's energy facilities, Yuriy Boyko, a member of the NEC Supervisory Board said.

Ukrainian Energy Minister Herman Galushchenko said that the next winter would be the most difficult one in the history of Ukraine. According to him, the country has lost half of its generating capacity. Electricity imports will not be enough to survive the cold season, he said. Rolling blackouts may last for another two or three years. Therefore, the Ukrainian energy system will be restored only in 2027-2028.

Details

Kharkiv also known as Kharkov, is the second-largest city in Ukraine. Located in the northeast of the country, it is the largest city of the historic region of Sloboda Ukraine. Kharkiv is the administrative centre of Kharkiv Oblast and Kharkiv Raion. It has a population of 1,421,125 (2022 estimate).

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Pavel Morozov
*
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
*
Popular
Unidentified individuals shoot at private jet in Russia's Arctic region

In the Murmansk region, a private light aircraft was fired upon, after unidentified individuals mistook it for a drone. Bullets pierced the wing and headlights of the aircraft

Private jet shot at in Russia's Arctic amid ongoing drone attacks
Putin: NATO wants to decide whether to wage war against Russia
Putin warns NATO not to make its biggest mistake
Russian Patriarch feels unwell after warning believers to avoid 'everything Western'
Ordinary Russian has to work for 42 days to be able to buy new iPhone
Germany finds IMF delegation visit to Russia "explosive" Oleg Artyukov The Media, the Full Truth and Western Fascism Timothy Bancroft-Hinchey Russia annihilates Sweden's SAAB AEW&C instructors in missile strike on Poltava Dmitry Plotnikov
Russian tourist survives lightning strikes and shares his impressions
Russian tourist survives lightning strikes and shares his impressions
Last materials
Putin: NATO wants to decide whether to wage war against Russia
It takes ordinary Russian roughly 42 working days to save for new iPhone
Russian tourist shares his impressions after being struck by lightning in Georgia
Private jet shot at in Russia's Arctic amid ongoing drone attacks
Russian Patriarch Kirill feels unwell after warning people 'against everything Western'
Russian forces go on large-scale offensive to push Ukrainian fighters out of Kursk region
US may change its mind and give Ukraine permission to strike deep into Russia
Ukraine sends 14 US-made Sea Force boats to seize Russian oil rig near Odessa
Mayor of Ukraine's Ivano-Frankivsk to hire volunteers to eradicate Russian language
Ukrainian S-200 missile intercepted over gas pipeline in Central Russia
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortuguese
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2024, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.