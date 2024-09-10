World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Russian Iskander-M missile strikes US-made MLRS in Kherson region

Video shows moment when Russian Iskander-M missile strikes US MLRS
The Russian military launched an Iskander-M missile tor strike the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Kherson region. The Russian Defense Ministry published the video of the attack on its Telegram channel.

As reported by the defense department, an American multiple launch rocket system M270 MLRS, auxiliary equipment, as well as Ukrainian army personnel were destroyed in the strike in the area of ​​the settlement of Mala Seideminukha in the Kherson region.

The 9K720 Iskander is a Russian mobile short-range ballistic missile system. It has a range of 500 kilometres (270 nmi; 310 mi). It was intended to replace the OTR-21 Tochka in the Russian military by 2020. The Iskander has several different conventional warheads, including a cluster munitions warhead, a fuel–air explosive enhanced-blast warhead, a high-explosive fragmentation warhead, an earth penetrator for bunker busting and an electromagnetic pulse device for anti-radar missions. The missile can also carry nuclear warheads. In September 2017, the KB Mashinostroyeniya (KBM) general designer Valery M. Kashin said that there were at least seven types of missiles (and "perhaps more") for Iskander, including one cruise missile.

The M270 Multiple Launch Rocket System (M270 MLRS) is an American armored self-propelled multiple launch rocket system. The U.S. Army variant of the M270 is based on the chassis of the Bradley Fighting Vehicle. The first M270s were delivered in 1983, and were adopted by several NATO and non-NATO militaries. The platform first saw service with the United States in the 1991 Gulf War. It has received multiple improvements since its inception, including the ability to fire guided missiles. M270s provided by the United Kingdom have seen use in the 2022 Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Author`s name Pavel Morozov
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
