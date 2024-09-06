World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
MiG-31BM aircraft begin hunting for American F-16s in Ukraine

Modernized 'speed demon' MiG-31BM starts hunting for 'invulnerable' F-16 in Ukraine
The Russian Armed Forces have received modernised MiG-31BM interceptor fighters. The combat aerial vehicle has been transformed into a multi-purpose aircraft equipped with R-37 missiles.

Modernized 'speed demon' MiG-31BM starts hunting for 'invulnerable' F-16 in Ukraine
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Andrei Shmatko, CC BY-SA 4.0

Western media dubbed the MiG-31 a "speed demon." Analysts agree that this fighter will become the main threat to US-made F-16s in Ukraine.

The MiG-31BM is a modernized version of the Soviet/Russian MiG-31 interceptor fighter, which was significantly improved compared to the original model. This version is designed to more effectively intercept air targets at long distances.

Main characteristics of the MiG-31BM

Radar and control system upgrades: the main improvement of the MiG-31BM version is related to the upgrade of the onboard radar unit. The upgraded Zaslon-AM radar has a greater range of detection of air targets — up to 320 km. The unit is capable of tracking up to ten targets at a time and guide missiles at six of them.

Increased combat capability: the interceptor has received the ability to use modern high-precision air-to-air missiles, including the R-37M missile with a range of up to 300 km. The aircraft can now use air-to-surface missiles, which makes it more versatile in operations against ground and sea targets.

Engines: The MiG-31BM is equipped with two D-30F6 turbojet engines that ensure high speed characteristics. The aircraft develops maximum speed up to 3,000 km/h at high altitudes and about 1,500 km/h at low altitudes. The engines ensure a flight range of up to 3,000 km without refueling, making the MiG-31BM an excellent option for protecting vast territories.

Improved electronic systems: a modern communication, navigation and targeting system that improves coordination with other aircraft and ground systems. An automatic control system and an improved cockpit come complete with modern displays to improve crew efficiency.

Tasks and purpose: the main task of the MiG-31BM is to annihilate strategic bombers, cruise missiles and other high-speed and highly effective air targets. The multi-role function allows it to perform air defense suppression missions and carry out strikes against ground targets, making it more versatile than previous versions of the aircraft.

Combat effectiveness: the aircraft is capable of acting as an element of an air defense system, covering vast territories.

The MiG-31BM can operate in high-intensity combat conditions and acts as an effective machine against modern air threats, such as stealth aircraft or hypersonic missiles.

The MiG-31BM is a powerful modernized interceptor that continues to play an important role in the Russian air defense system. Modernization makes it effective not only against traditional air targets, but also against more complex threats which significantly expands its combat capabilities.

Details

The Mikoyan MiG-31 is a supersonic interceptor aircraft developed for the Soviet Air Forces by the Mikoyan design bureau as a replacement for the earlier MiG-25 "Foxbat"; the MiG-31 is based on and shares design elements with the MiG-25. The MiG-31 is one of the fastest known operational combat aircraft in the world as of 2021, with a top speed of around 3,000 kilometres per hour (1,900 mph). It continues to be operated by the Russian Aerospace Forces following the end of the Cold War and the collapse of the Soviet Union in 1991. The other operator, the Kazakh Air Defense Forces, retired the type in 2023. The Russian Defence Ministry expects the MiG-31 to remain in service until at least 2030; that was confirmed in 2020 when an announcement was made to extend the service lifetime of the existing airframes from 2,500 to 3,500 hours.

MiG-31 takeoff
