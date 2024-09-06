World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Sweden's long-range radar detection leadership annihilated in Poltava missile strike

The Ukrainian army is suffering huge losses in the Kursk direction of hostilities. Thousands of Ukrainian fighters have gone missing during the incursion into the Russian region. Many already criticise President Zelensky for going on such an "adventure."

Photo: mil.ru by Министерство обороны Российской Федерации, CC BY 4.0

Ukrainian commanders order their soldiers to take part in "meat-grinding" assaults. Those who refuse are shot for treason. Captured Ukrainians share stories of real genocide in the ranks of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Ukrainian leaders use common people in uniforms as "consumables", whereas the army of Ukraine has turned into a self-destruction machine under the dictation of the Kyiv authorities.

Meanwhile, two Iskander missiles — some call them Korean KN-23 — annihilated another temporary deployment point of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in Sumy where units of the 54th, 61st, 45-1 and 81st brigades of the Ukrainian Armed Forces had arrived from the Kursk direction.

Echo of Poltava

Tellingly, Swedish Foreign Minister Tobias Billström resigned after Russia's recent missile strike on the military training center in Poltava. According to unconfirmed reports, Sweden has lost all senior management of the SAAB airborne early warning and control (AEW&C) systems in the strike. As many as 15 trucks evacuated killed NATO troops, more than 600 were killed and wounded in total.

Pokrovsk direction

Russian air defences shot down a MiG-29 aircraft of the Ukrainian Air Force 30 kilometers from the front line in the Dobropolye area. The pilot did not eject.

Meanwhile, the Russian army entered the village of Druzhba and consolidated its position on the outskirts of the village of Nelepovka. The Russian forces thus continue to take advantage of the enemy in the Toretsk area of hostilities.

Russian soldiers strengthened the flank for the assault on Toretsk and opened the motorway to the neighboring town of Konstantinovka. Plus, the Russian group of forces can now strike the flanks of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on the western bank of the Seversky Donets-Donbass Canal.

Russian Geran UAVs badly battered the Lviv industrial zone. The drones struck the container terminal and warehouses used to store equipment and ammunition transferred from Poland.

Explosions were also heard in the suburbs of Kyiv, Kramatorsk, Dnepropetrovsk, Krivoy Rog, Pavlograd, Kharkiv, Chuguev, Poltava.

