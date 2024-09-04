World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Ukraine shells market in Donetsk, three killed

Ukraine launches artillery strike on Donetsk market killing three people
Incidents

The Armed Forces of Ukraine launched an artillery strike on the territory of the Sokol market in Donetsk. Three people were killed and five others were injured, the head of the Donetsk People's Republic Denis Pushilin said.

"In the Kirovsky district of Donetsk, two men and one woman were killed as the enemy used 155 mm artillery to shell the territory of the Sokol market. According to preliminary information, five more people were injured,” he reported.

In addition, a Ukrainian drone dropped a bomb on another district of the city. A young woman was hurt.

As a result of the shelling, two buses in Donetsk and Gorlovka were also damaged.

"At the moment, the Armed Forces of Ukraine have carried out nine attacks, having fired more than 15 projectiles, Denis Pushilin concluded.

On August 22, Pushilin reported an artillery attack on Donetsk, as a result of which a multi-story building caught fire. Nine people were injured, five rescuers were injured while extinguishing the fire.

A week earlier, Ukraine shelled the Galaktika shopping center in Donetsk. Eleven people were injured, including a 15-year-old teenager. The building was completely destroyed in the shelling.

Author`s name Petr Ermilin
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
