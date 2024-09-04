Russian forces strike targets in Lviv

Russia launches Kinzhal missiles to strike largest city in western Ukraine

The Russian troops launched a group strike on Ukrainian targets in the city of Lviv, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Ministry of Defence of the Russian Federation, CC BY 4.0

Long-range precision weapons, unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), and Kinzhal hypersonic aeroballistic complex were used in the attack.

According to the Defense Ministry, the strikes targeted defense industry enterprises located in Lviv.

"All designated targets were hit," the defense ministry said.

On the morning of September 4, explosions occurred in Lviv in western Ukraine. They were reported to have been heard in the area of ​​the city's main railway station. As a result of the incident, several streets in the city were closed.