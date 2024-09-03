Armed Forces of Ukraine forget whole unit of their fighters in Kursk region village

The Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) forgot an entire unit of their fighters in the village of Korenevo in the Kursk region of Russia, the captured commander of the third platoon of the second company of the 11th separate rifle battalion, Senior Lieutenant of the AFU Anton Furdolenko said.

Photo: flickr.com by Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, CC BY-SA 2.0

His platoon was ordered to occupy a forest belt, but it was already occupied by servicemen of the 225th brigade of the AFU. Then they were taken in an armoured vehicle to rotate the fighters in Korenevo.

"In the evening, they did not rotate us, our radio was dying, on the second day it died, on the second day they did not rotate us either, I understood from the negotiations that they lost us, they did not know where to look for us," Anton Furdolenko said.

On day three, Russian units entered the village and surrounded the Ukrainian platoon. As a result of the negotiations, the AFU fighters surrendered.

On September 3, the Russian Defense Ministry reported that the military of the 810th Marine Brigade of the Black Sea Fleet set up an ambush and stopped the advance of the AFU column in the border area of ​​the Kursk region.

"The enemy ran into the positions of the 810th Separate Guards Marine Brigade of the Black Sea Fleet in the area of ​​one of the settlements, but the marines of the Sever group of forces stopped the advance of the column of Ukrainian armed formations," the department said in a statement.

Details

On 6 August 2024 during the Russian invasion of Ukraine as part of the Russo-Ukrainian War, the Armed Forces of Ukraine launched an incursion into Russia's Kursk Oblast and clashed with the Russian Armed Forces and Russian border guard. According to Russia, at least 1,000 troops crossed the border on the first day, supported by tanks and armored vehicles. A state of emergency was declared in Kursk Oblast, and Russian reserves were rushed to the area. On 10 August, Russian authorities introduced a "counter-terrorist operation" regime in Kursk, Belgorod and Bryansk oblasts. By the end of the first week, the Ukrainian military said it had captured 1,000 km2 (390 sq mi) of Russian territory, while Russian authorities acknowledged that Ukraine had captured 28 settlements. Ukraine established a military administration for the territory under its control on 15 August 2024.

