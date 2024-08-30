World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Ukraine shells Russia's Belgorod from Vampire MLRS

Incidents

In the evening of August 31, Ukraine shelled the city of Belgorod and its outskirts with cluster munitions. Five people were killed, 31 adults and six children were injured, Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said.

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Дарья Асламова

The attack was carried out with cluster munitions from the Vampire MLRS.

"The death toll has risen to 5. One woman and four men died on the spot from their injuries before the ambulance arrived," Gladkov wrote.

Thirty-seven people were injured, including six children. Seven adults and three children remain in serious condition, all the victims were taken to hospitals.

Windows were shattered in two apartment buildings. Glass and facades were also damaged in two social and two commercial buildings.

In the village of Dubovoye, located south of Belgorod, two houses caught fire, the fire was extinguished, Gladkov added. Roofs were damaged and windows were broken in one apartment building and in five private houses.

One of the victims was driving a car that a shell hit his vehicle. The driver was killed on the spot.

Several air targets were shot down as they were approaching the city, the governor said.

