Russian Army inflict dramatic defeat on Ukrainian forces in Kursk

The Armed Forces of Ukraine suffered dramatic losses in the Kursk region of Russia, commander of Akhmat unit of special forces, Major General Apti Alaudinov said.

Photo: vitalykuzmin.net by Кузьмин Виталий Владимирович, CC BY-SA 4.0

"Today was a really tough day for our guys. But today we inflicted a very serious defeat on the enemy. The enemy no longer rides around with as many vehicles as before," Apti Alaudinov said.

As reported by the Russian Ministry of Defence on Wednesday, August 28, the crews of Ka-52M and Mi-8 combat helicopters annihilated the personnel and armoured vehicles of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the border area of ​​the Kursk region.

Ukraine loses over 6,600 fighters since Kursk incursion

On August 27, the Russian Ministry of Defence reported that during the entire period of military operations since the invasion of the Ukrainian Armed Forces into the Kursk region, the enemy lost more than 6,600 fighters.

In addition to manpower, the Ukrainian Armed Forces lost 73 tanks, 34 infantry fighting vehicles, 62 armoured personnel carriers, 432 armoured combat vehicles, and 25 artillery pieces.

The Russian troops also destroyed four HIMARS multiple launch rocket systems supplied by the United States, five anti-aircraft missile systems and a UR-77 mine clearing system.

The Armed Forces of Ukraine invaded Russia's Kursk region on August 6. A counter-terrorist operation regime was introduced in the region, as well as in Belgorod and Bryansk regions.

Details

Apti Aronovich Alaudinov (born 5 October 1973) is a Russian Major General and a high-ranking member of the 141st Motorized Regiment of the National Guard of Russia. He was born in a Chechen family. His father was an officer in the Soviet Army. During the Chechen civil war and the First Chechen War in the 1990s, Alaudinov lost around 20 close relatives, including his father, uncle, and older brother. In 2001, he graduated from the Chechen State University with a degree in jurisprudence.