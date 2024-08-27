Ukrainian troops attempt to break through Russian border in Belgorod region

Ukrainian troops attempt to invade Russia's Belgorod region

The Armed Forces of Ukraine engaged in combat with Russian border guards near the village of Nekhoteyevka in the Belgorod region, Shot Telegram channel said.

Photo: мультимедиа.минобороны.рф by Министерство обороны Российской Федерации, CC BY 4.0

According to the publication, the Ukrainian military approached the border in eight armoured vehicles and attempted to attack the Russian territory with a unit of up to 60 people. According to Mash Telegram channel, the group of the Ukrainian troops was larger and counted up to 200 people. Yet, the two publications said that Russian artillery units attacked the Ukrainian troops and made them retreat from the border.

Mash Telegram channel also said that up to 300 Ukrainian fighters attacked a border checkpoint in the Shebekino area.

Belgorod Governor: Situation under control

According to the Defense Ministry, the situation on the border remains difficult, but under control, Belgorod region Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said.

"According to the Russian Defense Ministry, the situation on the border remains difficult but under control. Our military men are conducting scheduled work," he wrote on his Telegram channel.

He did not specify which border areas were being fought near.

The governor called for calm and urged everyone to trust only official sources of information.

The Russian Defense Ministry has not reported any attempts to break through the border in the Belgorod region.

The situation in the border area escalated after the Armed Forces of Ukraine invaded the territory of the Kursk region on the morning of August 6. As of August 22, as many as 133,000 people have left the areas adjacent to the border.

Evacuation was also announced in parts of border territories of the Belgorod Region. On August 27, Gladkov warned of the possible resettlement of three Belgorod villages — Dronovka, Poroz and the village of Stary Khutor.

Details

Belgorod is a city that serves as the administrative center of Belgorod Oblast, Russia, located on the Seversky Donets River, approximately 40 kilometers (25 mi) north of the border with Ukraine. It has a population of 339,978 (2021 Census). The name Belgorod (Белгород) in Russian literally means "white city". The population of Belgorod is 339,978 as of the most recent censuses.