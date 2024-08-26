Ukrainian drones crash into residential apartment buildings in Saratov

Ukrainian drones crashed into two multi-story apartment buildings in Russian cities of Saratov and Engels on August 26. Several people were hurt, one woman was hospitalized in serious condition, the Governor of the Saratov region said.

Nine drones attacked the Saratov region of Russia in the morning of August 26. Two of them hit multi-story buildings — a building on Pushkin Street near the Oblaka shopping center in Engels and a 38-story Volga Sky residential complex on Slavyanskaya Square in Saratov.

Four people were injured as a result of the drone attack, the Health Ministry said.

Details

