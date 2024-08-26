World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Ukrainian drones crash into residential apartment buildings in Saratov

Nine Ukrainian UAVs attack Russia's Saratov, two crash in apartment buildings
Incidents

Ukrainian drones crashed into two multi-story apartment buildings in Russian cities of Saratov and Engels on August 26. Several people were hurt, one woman was hospitalized in serious condition, the Governor of the Saratov region said.

Nine Ukrainian UAVs attack Russia's Saratov, two crash in apartment buildings
Photo: unsplash.com by майк нгуен, CC0

Nine drones attacked the Saratov region of Russia in the morning of August 26. Two of them hit multi-story buildings — a building on Pushkin Street near the Oblaka shopping center in Engels and a 38-story Volga Sky residential complex on Slavyanskaya Square in Saratov.

Four people were injured as a result of the drone attack, the Health Ministry said.

Details

Saratov is the largest city and administrative center of Saratov Oblast, Russia, and a major port on the Volga River. As of the 2021 Census, Saratov had a population of 901,361, making it the 17th-largest city in Russia by population. Saratov is 389 kilometres (242 mi) north of Volgograd, 442 kilometres (275 mi) south of Samara, and 858 kilometres (533 mi) southeast of Moscow.

