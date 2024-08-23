Volgograd prison stormed, all terrorists killed, attack claimed eight lives

Volgograd prison stormed in 30 minutes: All four terrorists killed

Special forces stormed Penitentiary Colony No. 19 in the town of Surovikino in the Volgograd region.

Photo: Baza Telegram channel

The operation lasted for about 30 minutes. The terrorists were eliminated. Some of the surviving hostages were saved. Four prison employees were killed by the captors at the beginning of the riot. One of the victims died at hospital after the storming of the building was complete.

Special forces — FSIN special forces Bars, the SOBR unit of the Volgograd department of the Russian Guard and the OMON stormed the building and eliminated all four captors. The operation began at about 16:00 Moscow time and ended half an hour later.

Security forces took complete control of the building, dog handlers entered the premises of the colony and searched the barracks.

Special forces eliminated the four terrorists during the assault. Two of them were eliminated immediately. Two others were wounded. After the assault they were given resuscitation on the colony premises, but they died of the wounds.

The Russian guard snipers neutralized the rioters with four precise shots. The security forces were ordered to "take the terrorists alive" for their subsequent interrogation.

One of the criminals, 23-year-old Tajik native Rustamchon Navruzi, wanted to detonate a bomb made in the form of a "suicide vest." The terrorists said that they had assembled an explosive device and threatened to detonate it.

The explosion did not take place. After the assault, it turned out that the "suicide vest" was made at the colony's sewing factory from tape, fasteners and bag fabric.

Four prison employees killed in the attack

After the assault, the Federal Penitentiary Service of Russia (FSIN) reported that a total of eight prison employees and four convicts were taken hostage. Four FSIN employees were stabbed at the scene of the capture, three of them died.

Security officers who took part in the operation to storm the building of the colony were not injured, the department said.

The head of the educational department Viktor Chernushkin, the head of the security department Ivan Krechetov and deputy head of security and operational work Andrei Kuchma were killed on the spot. The fourth victim is 25-year-old Sergei Gordopolov. He received several stab wounds, including a cut to his face. Gordopolov, while still alive, was also caught on video by the captors, who allegedly offered to exchange him for a hostage.

It was reported that he survived, but later the Federal Penitentiary Service clarified that Gordopolov died of injuries in the hospital.

Details

