Four terrorists staged a riot at Penal Colony No. 19 in Volgograd, Russia. The attack took place during the meeting of a disciplinary commission. The rioters, wielding knives, attacked prison employees and killed three people. It is believed that they may have acquired the knives on the territory of the colony for a bribe.
WARNING: The terrorists have released several videos that have made during their attack. The videos are extremely graphic and disturbing. Watch at your own discretion.
More details about the prison riot:
Special forces are conducting an operation to free the hostages.
Penal Colony No. 19 is mostly used for first-time convicts. There are about 1,230 prisoners in the colony. In the mid-1980s and early 1990s, the colony was repurposed from a medical-labor colony to a strict-regime correctional labor colony.
Here is the list of the terrorists who seized Penal Colony No. 19 in Volgograd:
*Islamic State is recognized as a terrorist organization, banned in Russia
A penal colony or exile colony is a settlement used to exile prisoners and separate them from the general population by placing them in a remote location, often an island or distant colonial territory. Although the term can be used to refer to a correctional facility located in a remote location, it is more commonly used to refer to communities of prisoners overseen by wardens or governors having absolute authority. Historically, penal colonies have often been used for penal labour in an economically underdeveloped part of a state's (usually colonial) territories, and on a far larger scale than a prison farm.
Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!
Russian President Vladimir Putin supported the idea of financing territorial defense in the Bryansk region of Russia