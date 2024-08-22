Putin and Zelensky hold border crisis meetings on the same day

Russian President Vladimir Putin supported the idea of ​​financing territorial defense in the Bryansk region of Russia. Putin thus supported the request from the Bryansk region Governor Alexander Bogomaz.

The Bryansk region currently needs additional border protection from the Armed Forces of Ukraine, but the region's budget is seriously limited, Bogomaz said. There governor asked Putin to finance the territorial defense forces from the state budget.

Zelensky holds meeting on Kursk region border

The Ukrainian authorities held a similar meeting the same day. Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky visited the border area of ​​the Sumy region of Ukraine (Sumy borders on Russia's Kursk region) where he held a meeting with the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrsky.

"The Commander-in-Chief reported on the operational situation in all areas of active operations and, in particular, in most difficult areas of the front," the Ukrainian leader wrote on Telegram.

During the meeting, Zelensky raised the issue of the operational situation on the border with Russia.

The Russian government is ready to allocate 858 million rubles for residents of the Russian border regions who lost their property because of Ukraine's attacks.

First Deputy Prime Minister of the Russian Federation Denis Manturov said that the government would send additional aid in the amount of 713 million rubles to those Russians who suffered during Ukraine's incursion.

Bryansk Oblast is a federal subject of Russia (an oblast). Its administrative center is the city of Bryansk. As of the 2021 Census, its population was 1,169,161. Bryansk Oblast lies in western European Russia in the central to western parts of the East European Plain, on the divide between the Desna and Volga basins. The oblast borders with Smolensk Oblast in the north, Kaluga Oblast in the northeast, Oryol Oblast in the east, Kursk Oblast in the southeast, Chernihiv and Sumy Oblasts of Ukraine in the south, and with Gomel and Mogilev Oblasts of Belarus in the west.