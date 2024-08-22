World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >

Ukrainian fighters conduct two attacks to break into Bryansk region

Ukrainian fighters try to break through Russian border into Bryansk region twice
Incidents

A sabotage and reconnaissance group of the Armed Forces of Ukraine attempted to break through the Russian border in the Klimovsky district of the Bryansk region on Wednesday evening, August 21, the head of the region, Alexander Bogomaz said

Ukrainian fighters try to break through Russian border into Bryansk region twice
Photo: flickr.com by Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, CC BY-SA 2.0

The forces of the border department of the FSB of Russia for the Bryansk region and units of the Armed Forces of Russia repelled the attack and inflicted fire damage on the enemy.

Currently, the situation in the area remains under the control of the regional Operational Headquarters, Bogomaz said.

More than 200 Ukrainian fighters attempted to take part in the operation to breath through on the territory of the Bryansk region.

With the support of three infantry fighting vehicles, they entered into battle with Russian border guards at 19:10. After about 30 minutes of fighting, the attackers retreated having suffered losses.

At 20:30, the Ukrainian fighters returned with reinforcements and attempted a second attack only to retreat again. It was said that some of the fighters were armed with rifles similar to the Czech Bren-2.

Details

Bryansk Oblast (region) is a federal subject of Russia (an oblast). Its administrative center is the city of Bryansk. As of the 2021 Census, its population was 1,169,161. Bryansk Oblast lies in western European Russia in the central to western parts of the East European Plain, on the divide between the Desna and Volga basins. The oblast borders with Smolensk Oblast in the north, Kaluga Oblast in the northeast, Oryol Oblast in the east, Kursk Oblast in the southeast, Chernihiv and Sumy Oblasts of Ukraine in the south, and with Gomel and Mogilev Oblasts of Belarus in the west.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Pavel Morozov
*
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
*
Popular
US PMC FOG fighters take part in hostilities in Russia's Kursk region

Members of US-based private military company Forward Observation Group (FOG) were spotted among the fighters of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Kursk region

US PMC FOG fighters post photos of themselves in Russia's Kursk
General Alaudinov: Russian forces in Kursk region push Ukrainian troops back
Russian forces push Ukrainian troops back in Kursk direction of hostilities
Russia shoots down Ukrainian Su-27 fighter jet in Kursk region
Putin gives priceless gift to the people of Chechnya
USA may stop Israel any moment, but it never will Anton Baketov An Existential Dilemma for the Black American Identity Peter Baofu Yuan and dollar at risk as banks continue buying gold Lyuba Lulko
An Existential Dilemma for the Black American Identity
Video: Son shoots his father dead accidentally at shooting range
Ukraine attempts to strike military airfield in northern Russia
Ukraine attempts to strike military airfield in northern Russia
Last materials
Ukrainian fighters try to break through Russian border into Bryansk region twice
Video: Donald Trump speaks outdoors surrounded by invisible protection
Video: Man cuts his throat and throws himself off upper floor
Thirteen Ukrainian drones attack Volgograd region of Russia
USA may stop Israel any moment, but it never will
Ukrainian Su-27 fighter shot down over Kursk region
Ukrainian aircraft-type UAV shot down above Murmansk region in northern Russia
Son accidentally shoots his proud father at shooting range – Video
An Existential Dilemma for the Black American Identity
General Alaudinov: Russian forces in Kursk region push Ukrainian troops back
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortuguese
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2024, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.