Ukrainian fighters conduct two attacks to break into Bryansk region

Ukrainian fighters try to break through Russian border into Bryansk region twice

A sabotage and reconnaissance group of the Armed Forces of Ukraine attempted to break through the Russian border in the Klimovsky district of the Bryansk region on Wednesday evening, August 21, the head of the region, Alexander Bogomaz said

Photo: flickr.com by Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, CC BY-SA 2.0

The forces of the border department of the FSB of Russia for the Bryansk region and units of the Armed Forces of Russia repelled the attack and inflicted fire damage on the enemy.

Currently, the situation in the area remains under the control of the regional Operational Headquarters, Bogomaz said.

More than 200 Ukrainian fighters attempted to take part in the operation to breath through on the territory of the Bryansk region.

With the support of three infantry fighting vehicles, they entered into battle with Russian border guards at 19:10. After about 30 minutes of fighting, the attackers retreated having suffered losses. At 20:30, the Ukrainian fighters returned with reinforcements and attempted a second attack only to retreat again. It was said that some of the fighters were armed with rifles similar to the Czech Bren-2.

Details

Bryansk Oblast (region) is a federal subject of Russia (an oblast). Its administrative center is the city of Bryansk. As of the 2021 Census, its population was 1,169,161. Bryansk Oblast lies in western European Russia in the central to western parts of the East European Plain, on the divide between the Desna and Volga basins. The oblast borders with Smolensk Oblast in the north, Kaluga Oblast in the northeast, Oryol Oblast in the east, Kursk Oblast in the southeast, Chernihiv and Sumy Oblasts of Ukraine in the south, and with Gomel and Mogilev Oblasts of Belarus in the west.