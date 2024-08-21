A Ukrainian Su-27 fighter jet was shot down while attempting to strike the Kursk region.
According to information resources of the "Sever" ("North") group of Russian forces, the aircraft was shot down by a Buk-M3 anti-aircraft missile system.
The Su-27 was hit while attempting to drop guided bombs.
Earlier, the Russian army destroyed a Ukrainian Su-24 frontline bomber at an airfield in the Dnipropetrovsk region. The aircraft was serviced for takeoff, Storm Shadow cruise missiles (SCALP-EG) were prepared nearby.
The Sukhoi Su-27 is a Soviet-origin twin-engine supersonic supermaneuverable fighter aircraft designed by Sukhoi. It was intended as a direct competitor for the large US fourth-generation jet fighters such as the Grumman F-14 Tomcat and McDonnell Douglas F-15 Eagle, with 3,530-kilometre (1,910 nmi) range, heavy aircraft ordnance, sophisticated avionics and high maneuverability. The Su-27 was designed for air superiority missions, and subsequent variants are able to perform almost all aerial warfare operations. It was designed with the Mikoyan MiG-29 as its complement.
The Buk is a family of self-propelled, medium-range surface-to-air missile systems developed by the Soviet Union and its successor state, the Russian Federation, and designed to counter cruise missiles, smart bombs and rotary-wing aircraft, and unmanned aerial vehicles. In the Russian A2AD network, Buk is located between the S-200/300/400 systems above and the point defense Tor and Pantsir type systems below.
Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!
An associate of the head of Chechnya Ramzan Kadyrov, Major General Apti Alaudinov, believes that the fighting in the Kursk region of Russia will end in two or three months