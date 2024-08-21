Russian forces push Ukrainian troops back in Kursk direction of hostilities

General Alaudinov: Russian forces in Kursk region push Ukrainian troops back

The Russian army started to "push back” units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) in the Kursk region. According to Major General Apti Alaudinov, the advance of the Ukrainian troops in the region has been stopped.

Photo: минобороны.рф by Министерство обороны Российской Федерации, CC BY 4.0

"When we were transferred here, they were actively advancing. Well, I can proudly say that from the moment we entered here we stopped them and began to push them back, eliminating them in maximum numbers,” Alaudinov said.

There are several settlements in the Kursk direction, on the outskirts of which the Ukrainian military are still staying.

"The enemy is busy regrouping. I am not ready to say at the moment where they are going to strike. But there is a general analysis, a rough idea of that,” Alaudinov said.

Earlier, General Alaudinov said that the fighting in the Kursk region would end "in the next two or three months.” According to him, the special military operation may be over by that time too.

Details

Apti Aronovich Alaudinov is a high-ranking member of the 141st Motorized Regiment of the National Guard of Russia. He was born in a Chechen family. His father was an officer in the Soviet Army. During the Chechen civil war and the First Chechen War in the 1990s, Alaudinov lost around 20 close relatives, including his father, uncle, and older brother. In 2001, he graduated from the Chechen State University with a degree in jurisprudence. Alaudinov gained a positive reputation within the Russian federal government after helping integrate many former Wagner Group members into the 141st Motorized Regiment following their Wagner Group rebellion in Rostov-on-Don.