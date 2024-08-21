World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Incidents

Members of US-based private military company Forward Observation Group (FOG) were spotted among the fighters of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Kursk region. PMC representatives refuse to make any comments on the subject.

Photo: president.gov.ua by Официальный сайт ПРЕЗИДЕНТА УКРАИНЫ ВЛАДИМИРА ЗЕЛЕНСКОГО, CC BY 4.0

"With all due respect to the leadership of the Security Service of Ukraine, all questions should be addressed to them. We have no comment,” the company told RIA Novosti news agency.

The American PMC was involved in preparing a provocation with the use of toxic chemicals on the territory of Ukraine, the agency found.

Forward Observation Group published a photo with its mercenaries on social media. The photo shows PMC fighters posing in front of an HMMWV armoured vehicle as part of a group of Ukrainian fighters.

"The boys are in Kursk,” reads the caption to the post, with Kursk region indicated as its geolocation.

Russian troops will annihilate US fighters

PMC Forward Observations Group has been operating in Ukraine since 2022. The first post related to the PMC's actions in Ukraine was dated from February 26, 2022. It showed a destroyed armored vehicle, and the publication itself was signed with an emoji of the Ukrainian flag.

The Russian Foreign Ministry, commenting on the participation of American private military companies in Ukraine's incursion of the Kursk region, said that such facts clearly prove Washington's involvement in the conflict in Ukraine as a direct participant.

All foreign specialists and mercenaries automatically become a legitimate military target for the Russian military, the department said.

