Russia creates three new groups of forces

Incidents

The Russian Ministry of Defense (MoD) announced the creation of three new groups of forces: "Belgorod", "Bryansk" and "Kursk".

Photo: vitalykuzmin.net by Кузьмин Виталий Владимирович, CC BY-SA 4.0

The issue about their creation was raised at a meeting of the Coordination Council on military security of border territories, which was held under the leadership of Defense Minister Andrei Belousov.

During the meeting, a representative of the General Staff and commanders of the new groups of forces were assigned responsible for protecting border territories from unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and other enemy weapons.

Belousov called on officials to be in direct contact with regional authorities around the clock.

"Not a single issue should be left unattended," the minister said.

The fighting in the Kursk region of Russia continues for two weeks. A counter-terrorism operation regime was introduced in Kursk, Belgorod and Bryansk regions.

Seventeen people were killed as a result of Ukraine's attacks on the Kursk region, more than 140 were injured, TASS said.

