World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >

Russian actor dies during evacuation in Kursk region

Wounded Russian actor dies during evacuation in Kursk
Incidents

Russian actor Evgeny Shishov who starred in TV series "Nevsky" and "Sea Devils" died during evacuation after being wounded in the Kursk region. The actor volunteered to take part in the special military operation in February of this year and took call sign STALKER.

Wounded Russian actor dies during evacuation in Kursk
Photo: Минобороны России is licensed under Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 Licence

Not that long ago, Shishov participated in battles in the Kursk region of Russia. He suffered a shrapnel wound on August 18 and died during evacuation to the hospital.

Shishov served in the zone of the special military operation under a contract that he had signed with the Russian Defence Ministry. The actor's body is now in Rostov. He is survived by his 15-year-old daughter.

 

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Pavel Morozov
*
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
*
Popular
Ukraine redeploys new forces to Kursk, destroy bridges over region's largest river

The fighting in several directions in the Kursk region continues. According to the Russian side, the Ukrainian Armed Forces are redeploying to attack in a new area

Ukraine blows up bridges over Kursk region largest river, regroup for bigger attacks
German magazine editor calls Defence Minister Pistorius war criminal
German magazine editor calls himself Putin supporter
Kamala Harris is neither 'comrade' nor 'communist'
Dash cam video shows explosion at petrochemical plant in Sterlitamak
Azerbaijan chooses cooperation with Russia in rare display of state sovereignty Lyuba Lulko What lesson does Ukraine want Russia to learn by attacking Kursk? Anton Baketov Israeli agents inundate Iran. Who's next to die after Ismail Haniyeh? Andrey Mihayloff
Ukrainian drone strikes strategically important facility in Russia's Rostov
Kremlin: Russia still considers peace talks with Ukraine despite Kursk incursion
Putin and Aliyev decide the future of Eurasia in Baku
Putin and Aliyev decide the future of Eurasia in Baku
Last materials
Russian general: Fighting in Kursk to end soon along with entire special operation
Putin visits Beslan School No. 1 where terrorists held 1,200 people hostage in 2004
Putin arrives in Beslan to commemorate 20 years of the tragedy that claimed 334 lives
Canada's Conservative Party proudly shows video of Russian Sukhoi fighters
Azerbaijan chooses cooperation with Russia in rare display of state sovereignty
Major fire starts, series of explosions occur as Ukrainian drone strikes Rostov oil depot
Ukraine blows up bridges over Kursk region largest river, regroup for bigger attacks
Kamala Harris is neither 'comrade' nor 'communist'
German magazine editor calls Defence Minister Pistorius war criminal
Kremlin: Russia has not cancelled peace talks with Ukraine
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortuguese
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2024, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.