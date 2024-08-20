World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
General Alaudinov: Hostilities in Kursk complete special military operation in Ukraine

An associate of the head of Chechnya Ramzan Kadyrov, Major General Apti Alaudinov, believes that the fighting in the Kursk region of Russia will end in two or three months.

Photo: armyinform.com.ua by Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, CC BY 4.0

"I think that in the next two or three months it will all be finished completely, not only in the Kursk direction, but the entire special military operation will end," Apti Alaudinov said.

At the beginning of July, Alaudinov also said that Russia would complete the operation in Ukraine in the fall of 2024. Moreover, this is also understood in Kyiv.

"I absolutely do not back down from my words: I believe that this [2024] year will end with Russia's victory," he noted.

In June, the general said that both Ukraine and Russia were preparing for a decisive battle.

On Tuesday, August 20, Alaudinov said that the Russian military halted the advance of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Sudzha district of the Kursk region.

Akhmat special forces fighters, servicemen of the 810th Marine Brigade, the 30th Regiment and the 2nd Special Forces Brigade conduct "the systematic annihilation of the enemy whose advance has already been stopped," he noted.

According to Alaudinov, Ukraine attacked the Kursk region so that Russia would abandon its actions in the zone of the special military operation. The general is convinced that it was American and British who commanded the operation.

Author`s name Pavel Morozov
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
