Ukrainian drone strikes strategically important facility in Russia's Rostov

Major fire starts, series of explosions occur as Ukrainian drone strikes Rostov oil depot
Incidents

The Ukrainian military attacked a strategically important facility for the Russian army — the Kavkaz plant in the town of Proletarsk, the Rostov region.

It has not been possible to extinguish the fire on the territory of the Kavkaz oil depot in the Proletarsk district. Several fuel tanks have exploded during the day, a huge column of black smoke is hovering over the town.

The number of rescuers injured while extinguishing the fire has grown to 41. Eighteen of them were hospitalized, five were taken to intensive care. The fire-fighting works have to be constantly suspended due to explosions of kerosene tanks.

Eleven tanks were depressurized. About 460 rescuers are extinguishing the fire, 130 units of equipment is involved.

The oil depot has been burning since six in the morning of August 18, when it was attacked by a Ukrainian Armed Forces drone.

