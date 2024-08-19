Ukraine redeploys new forces to Kursk, destroy bridges over region's largest river

The fighting in several directions in the Kursk region continues. According to the Russian side, the Ukrainian Armed Forces are redeploying to attack in a new area. Ukraine is transferring additional forces to Kursk from another part of the front. The Ukrainian troops managed to destroy or seriously damage all three bridges across the Seim River in the southwest of the region.

Photo: function.mil.ru by Министерство обороны Российской Федерации, CC BY 4.0

Ukraine is redeploying forces in the Kursk direction in order to launch an attack in a new area, Major General Apti Alaudinov, the commander of Akhmat special forces unit said. The Russian military ready to respond to any actions that the Ukrainian forces may take.

According to the general, the Russian Armed Forces have the situation under control. On August 18, the Ukrainian Armed Forces launched "several waves of attacks," Alaudinov said.

Ukrainian forces destroy bridges

On Monday morning, August 19, the Ukrainian forces have destroyed the last stationary bridge across the Seim River in the village of Karyzh. The Russian units on the southern bank of the river can now receive supplies by pontoon crossings only. The Seim is the largest river in the Kursk region.

On August 16, the Ukrainian forces destroyed a bridge in the village of Glushkovo. Later on the weekend, it became known that a bridge near the village of Zvanoe was heavily damaged in Ukraine's another strike.

The Military Informant Telegram channel said that Russian units may have retreated from the narrow section between the Seim River and the border to the eastern bank, towards the villages of Tetkino and Popovo-Lezhachi having blown up the crossings behind them.

"The Russian units across the river were staying in a small, extremely disadvantageous pocket between the water barrier and the Ukrainian border. The possible destruction of the crossings over the Seim in this place would not have given a chance for a timely withdrawal. Thus, this retreat is justified (if it took place)," the channel said.

Local residents continue to leave the region, including by boats. According to the Ministry for Emergencies, over 121,000 people have left their homes in nine border areas of the Kursk region.

On Sunday evening, Rybar Telegram channel said that the enemy had taken control over the village of Apanasivka in the Korenevsky district. The Ukrainian Armed Forces expect to continue their attempts to break through to Korenevo, as well as along the Seim River to the west, towards Glushkovo and Zvanoe, while simultaneously striking across the border in the direction of Tetkino.

"If this plan succeeds, the Ukrainian Armed Forces will increase the width of the front by another 50 kilometers and take positions along the river, which the Russian troops will then have to overcome during the counteroffensive,” the publication notes.

However, it was reported on Monday morning that the information about Ukraine's control over the village of Apanasivka were premature. The Russian forces drove the Ukrainian Armed Forces out of the settlement.

According to military analyst Yuriy Podolyaka, fierce battles between Korenevo and Sudzha took place in the Olgovka area, over which neither side has been able to establish confident control. The Armed Forces of Ukraine use tanks and armored vehicles in the area.

The situation on the front north of Sudzha has not changed yet, where the Ukrainians continue their generally unsuccessful attempts to push the Russian military out of Martynovka. At the same time, to the south of the regional center, the enemy regrouped forces over the weekend to resume attacks on villages of Belitsa and Giri.