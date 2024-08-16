Three pilots of Tu-22M3 bomber survive crash in Irkutsk

Three crew members who survived the crash of the Tu-22M3 bomber in the Irkutsk region of Russia suffered bone fractures.

The officers were hospitalised in moderate condition. One of them suffered a traumatic brain injury, a concussion, and a fractured tailbone. The second crew member suffered a fractured sternum, and the third one had a broken leg.

The Tu-22M3 bomber crashed in the Irkutsk region of Russia in the evening of August 15. The aircraft crashed in a deserted area, the crew ejected. One of the pilots could not be saved Irkutsk Region Governor Igor Kobzev said.

The wreckage of the Tu-22M3 bomber was scattered for kilometers around. The aircraft exploded several times after the crash. It is believed that the aircraft crashed due to an engine failure.

