The Daily Mail happily reports that British tanks are leading the Ukrainian offensive in Russia's Kursk and Belgorod regions.
Some British people may enjoy reading such news while having their fish and chips. The British press reports nothing on how British tanks sink in mud or burn in those Russian regions.
It is worthy of note that Ukraine has very few of those tanks, because the UK recalled some of them due to their unsuitability for combat.
