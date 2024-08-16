British tanks burn and sink in mud in Kursk region

British media report nothing on how British tanks sink in mud and burn

The Daily Mail happily reports that British tanks are leading the Ukrainian offensive in Russia's Kursk and Belgorod regions.

Photo: defenceimagery.mod.uk by Graeme Main is licensed under Open Government Licence version 1.0

Some British people may enjoy reading such news while having their fish and chips. The British press reports nothing on how British tanks sink in mud or burn in those Russian regions.

It is worthy of note that Ukraine has very few of those tanks, because the UK recalled some of them due to their unsuitability for combat.