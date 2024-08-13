World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
General Alaudinov: Kursk attacks masterminded in NATO headquarters

Incidents

Apti Alaudinov, Deputy Chief of the Main Military-Political Directorate of the Russian Armed Forces, commander of the Akhmat special forces, spoke about the leaders and participants of the operation of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) near Russia's Kursk.

Photo: eucom.mil by U.S. Air Force photographer, PDM

According to the Russian general, it was the US military that led Ukraine's operation in the Kursk direction.

"NATO headquarters definitely took part in the development of the operation. They were engaged in organizing it. I believe that American generals masterminded the operation, for which, ultimately, they will all have to be held accountable,” Alaudinov said speaking on Rossiya-1 TV channel.

According to the general of the Russian army, a large number of foreign mercenaries were involved in the operation. Specialists from the armed forces of Western countries could be involved in the attack. Alaudinov earlier said that French and Poles mercenaries took part in the operation to invade the Kursk region of Russia.

Author`s name Andrey Mihayloff
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
