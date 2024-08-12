Ukrainian POW captured in Kursk interrogated on video

Ukrainian POW captured in Kursk: The purpose is to bargain with Russia

Russia's Federal Security Bureau (FSB) showed a video of the interrogation of a Ukrainian soldier who was captured in the Kursk region of Russia.

The footage that was posted on the Rossiyskaya Gazeta publication shows Ruslan Poltoratsky, a Ukrainian serviceman from the 80th separate airborne assault brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The Ukrainian soldier said that preparations for the attack on Russia's border regions began in late July. The prisoner of war said that Ukraine was allegedly hoping to capture the border regions to subsequently bargain with Russia during peace talks. To this end, the Armed Forces of Ukraine planned to reach Kursk and Belgorod in order to "capture more territory" for a bargain deal in the future. The Ukrainian military men were ordered to open fire on local residents in case of resistance, the man also said.