Putin: It makes no sense to talk to those who strike civilians

Putin excludes negotiations with Ukraine after Kursk attacks

President Vladimir Putin held a meeting on the situation in the Kursk region. The main task for the Russian military is to drive Ukrainian soldiers out of the captured settlements.

Photo: en.kremlin.ru by Presidential Executive Office of Russia, CC BY 4.0

"The task before the Ministry of Defense is to squeeze out, drive the enemy out of our territories and, together with the border service, ensure reliable coverage of the state borders," Putin noted.

Kyiv will continue attempts to destabilize the border regions of Russia, including in the Bryansk region, Putin said.

Ukraine tried to "sow discord in our society, to intimidate people and destroy unity," that is, to strike a blow to the domestic political situation, the president believes. Yet, the crisis in the Kursk region pushed even more Russians to sign contracts for military service with the Defence Ministry.

After the attacks on the Russian regions, Putin ruled out talking to the Ukrainian authorities.

"What kind of negotiations can we talk about with people who indiscriminately strike civilians, civilian infrastructure and try to endanger nuclear power facilities?" the head of state asked. Kyiv will see a worthy response, Putin said. All the goals of the special military operation will be achieved, the President emphasized.

Ukraine is trying to improve its negotiating positions by conducting military operations in the Kursk region, Putin said.

The situation in the Kursk region shows why Kyiv rejected Moscow's peace proposals. Ukraine is fulfilling the will of the West, whereas the West is waging a proxy war with Russia "with the hands of the Ukrainians."

Kyiv's another goal is to stop the advance of the Russian troops in the Donbass. However, according to him, the pace of the special military operation has not slowed down, but increased by 1.5 times, Putin added.