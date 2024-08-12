World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Ukrainian forces captured 28 settlements with 2,000 residents in Kursk region

Incidents

Ukrainian forces have captured 28 settlements in the Kursk region, Acting Governor of the region Alexei Smirnov said during a meeting with President Vladimir Putin.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Miran Hladnik, CC BY-SA 4.0

"The depth of penetration into the territory of the Kursk region is 12 km, the width along the front is 40 km," Smirnov said.

According to the acting governor, there are approximately 2,000 people in settlements controlled by the Ukrainian Armed Forces. The fate of all those people is unknown to the Russian authorities. The head of the region noted that missile and drone attacks have increased "several times": 194 shells were launched at the region, of which 147 were shot down. As a result of the attacks, 12 civilians were killed, 121 were injured including 10 children, he said.

Resettlement of residents has been organized from six border districts. In total, evacuation and resettlement measures will affect as many as 180,000 people. As many as 121,000 have already left, Smirnov told Putin.

A 40-kilometer anti-tank ditch has been dug in the region, and 90 platoon strongpoints are being built as per instructions from the Ministry of Defense, he added.

"The depth of penetration into the territory of the Kursk region is 12 km, the width along the front is 40 km," the head of the region specified.

Putin then interrupted Acting Governor Smirnov and asked him to report on the socio-economic situation in the region. It is up to the military department to report on the width and the depth, Putin said.

