Video shows moment when missile explodes in Kursk

Ukrainian missile explodes in Kursk residential area – Video

An eyewitness captured the moment when elements of a missile that was shot down over Kursk crashed on the territory of the city. The missile crashed on Soyuznata Street causing serious damage to an apartment building and shops nearby.

Thirteen people were hurt. Two of them remain in serious condition, Acting Governor of the Kursk region Alexey Smirnov said.