Video shows moment when missile explodes in Kursk

Ukrainian missile explodes in Kursk residential area – Video
Incidents

An eyewitness captured the moment when elements of a missile that was shot down over Kursk crashed on the territory of the city. The missile crashed on Soyuznata Street causing serious damage to an apartment building and shops nearby.

Thirteen people were hurt. Two of them remain in serious condition, Acting Governor of the Kursk region Alexey Smirnov said.

Ukraine (NATO) vs. Russia in last, decisive Battle of Kursk

The fighting in the Kursk region can be called the decisive battle of the special military operation, the commander of the Akhmat unit of special forces, Major General Apti Alaudinov believes

Video shows moment when missile explodes in Kursk
