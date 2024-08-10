Ukraine (NATO) vs. Russia in last, decisive Battle of Kursk

Ukraine (NATO) makes last desperate attempt to 'bring back justice'

The fighting in the Kursk region can be called the decisive battle of the special military operation, the commander of the Akhmat unit of special forces, Major General Apti Alaudinov believes.

Photo: z.mil.ru by Unknown author, CC BY 4.0

"This is exactly the battle I have always talked about before," Alaudinov, an associate of the head of Chechnya Ramzan Kadyrov said.

According to him, it is not only Ukraine, but the entire NATO bloc that will fall as a result of the battle.

"For those who are sitting in their comfortable seats, be it a couch or a warm place, as well as for those who took part in the special military operation and are now resting at their homes, I want to say: guys, this is exactly the battle I have always talked about," Apti Alaudinov said.

Alaudinov said that the Armed Forces (AF) of the Russian Federation are doing everything to liberate Russian territories from the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU). According to him, residents of the Kursk region and the regions bordering Ukraine are facing very difficult times now, but the fighters of all departments, especially of the Russian Defense Ministry, are making every effort to eliminate the enemy.

The major general noted that the Russian Armed Forces were keeping the situation in the Kursk region under control. According to his estimates, the situation in the region remains extremely serious, but completely under control.

"The enemy has advanced into our territory quite considerably. But to put it correctly, it has already been taken under control," Alaudinov said.

Kadyrov's associate also noted that it was NATO that was commanding the operation of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Kursk region. It was very unlikely that the Ukrainians could do it on their own.

It is worthy of note that former CIA analyst Larry Johnson said that Ukraine's decision to invade Russia's Kursk region would exhaust the Ukrainian army. Ukraine has already lost. It has not stopped fighting, even though the ability of the Armed Forces of Ukraine to participate in combat operations is decreasing every day, Larry Johnson said.

According to the Russian Defense Ministry, the AFU have lost 1,120 servicemen and 140 armored vehicles during the attack on the Kursk region.

The Armed Forces of Ukraine invaded the Kursk region of Russia on August 6. On August 9, a counter-terrorism operation regime was introduced in Kursk, Bryansk and Belgorod regions of Russia. The National Anti-Terrorism Committee explained this decision by the fact that Kyiv has made an "unprecedented attempt to destabilize the situation" in a number of regions of Russia.

Zelensky comments on Ukraine's invasion of Russia

Ukraine is pushing the fighting into Russian territory to "bring back justice," Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky said in an address published on his Telegram channel.

Oleksandr Syrsky, the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine delivered several reports on Ukraine's actions on the front to push the war into the aggressor's territory, Zelensky said.