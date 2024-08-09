Russian Sukhoi Su-34 fighter bombers strike Ukrainians in Kursk region

Russian Su-34 aircraft drop gliding bombs on Ukrainian positions near Kursk

Sukhoi Su-34 fighter-bombers of the Russian Air Force struck the positions of Ukrainian soldiers and their equipment in the Kursk region.

Photo: flickr.com by Артем Катранжи, CC BY-SA 2.0

The video of the attack shows a Russian fighter aircraft taking off from an airfield and then dropping two bombs onto an open area.

The Su-34 dropped aerial bombs with a universal gliding and correction module, the Russian Defense Ministry noted. Such bombs allow for precise strikes from a safe distance.

According to the ministry, the Sukhoi crews received confirmation from intelligence services about the destruction of the targets and returned to the airfield.

The Defense Ministry is building up forces in the border area, where active hostilities with the Ukrainian Armed Forces continue.

The Russian army continues to suppress attempts by the Armed Forces of Ukraine to advance deeper into the region.

"Units of the Sever (North) group of forces, together with the Russian FSB, continue to destroy armed formations of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Sudzha and Korenev districts of the Kursk region, directly adjacent to the Russian-Ukrainian border,” the defense ministry reported.

Over the past 24 hours, the Ukrainian Armed Forces lost up to 400 servicemen and 32 armored vehicles, including a tank, 4 armored personnel carriers, 3 infantry fighting vehicles and 24 Kozak combat armored vehicles. Russian aviation is also striking at the advancing reserves of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the Sumy region.