No peace talks with Ukraine after Kursk attack

Ukraine's invasion of Kursk region excludes peace talks
Incidents

Viktor Vodolatsky, Russian Army General, Deputy Chairman of the State Duma Committee on CIS Affairs, Eurasian Integration and Relations with Compatriots said that he could make two conclusions against the backdrop of the attacks of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on the Kursk region of Russia.

Ukraine's invasion of Kursk region excludes peace talks
Photo: flickr.com by Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, CC BY-SA 2.0

In a conversation with the National News Service, the general noted that the actions of the Ukrainian side in the border region put an end to the possibility of organizing peace talks.

Ukraine's attacks near Kursk confirmed the need to create a sanitary zone in the interests of residents. The Armed Forces of Ukraine behaved like terrorists, and it is impossible to negotiate with them.

"They cannot be trusted, they have completely different plans and goals," Viktor Vodolatsky admitted.

Vodolatsky, discussing the creation of the sanitary zone, emphasized that Russia should take into account the capabilities of the weapons transferred to Ukraine from the West as some of the missiles can cover distances of up to 200 kilometers.

Ukraine's invasion of Kursk region excludes peace talks
