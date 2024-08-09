World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Russia and Ukraine stop exchanging prisoners of war indefinitely

Ukraine shells and destroys checkpoint where Kyiv and Moscow exchanged POWs
Russia and Ukraine will stop exchanging prisoners of war and bodies of the killed soldiers for an indefinite period of time after the Armed Forces of Ukraine attacked the Kolotilovka checkpoint, where such exchanges were held since 2022.

Photo: Сайт президента Украины is licensed under Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International license

Ukraine shelled the Kolotilovka checkpoint on August 8 in the afternoon. The Ukrainians fired several shells, first from a T-84U. They also launched kamikaze drones and dropped bombs from UAVs. The checkpoint burned to the ground within a few hours.

The Kolotilovka checkpoint was the only place in the zone of the special military operation where the armies of the Russian Federation and Ukraine could exchange their fighters.

Author`s name Andrey Mihayloff
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
