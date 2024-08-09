World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Russian Defence Ministry shows column of military vehicles on the way to Kursk

Column of Russian military vehicles, Grad MLRS, artillery and tanks travel to Sudzha
Incidents

The Russian Defence Ministry showed footage of Russian army units moving towards the Kursk region to build up forces in the Sudzha district.

Column of Russian military vehicles, Grad MLRS, artillery and tanks travel to Sudzha
Photo: мультимедиа.минобороны.рф by Игорь Руденко, CC BY 4.0

The video shows columns of military vehicles of the Russian Armed Forces traveling along a highway. Grad multiple launch rocket systems, towed artillery pieces, tanks on trailers, heavy tracked vehicles, as well as Ural and KamAZ vehicles are being transferred to Sudzha.

The Defence Ministry earlier said that over the past 24 hours, fire damage was inflicted on the manpower and equipment of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) in the area of ​​Darino, Gogolevka, Melovaya, Nikolskoye and on the western outskirts of the town of Sudzha.

On the morning of August 6, Ukraine launched a massive attack on the Kursk region of Russia. The border town of Sudzha was the first to come under attack. The Ukrainian troops, supported by tanks and armored combat vehicles, attacked the Russian state border. The fighting continued in the following days. As of the fourth day of border fighting, Kyiv has lost up to 945 servicemen and 102 armored vehicles in the Kursk direction.

At least 66 civilians, including 9 children, were injured on the Russian side. Four others were severely injured and could not be saved.

