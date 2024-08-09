World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Kursk region declares state of federal emergency

Incidents

The federal level of response was declared in the Kursk region of Russia. The state of federal emergency is declared in the event of high levels of material damage or casualties.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Наталья Широбокова, CC BY-SA 4.0

The situation in the Kursk region of Russia was categorised as a federal emergency, the Ministry of Emergency Situations said.

"A federal level of response has been declared in the region,” the report says.

A state of federal emergency means a high level of material damage or casualties. Thus, a federal emergency is declared if there are more than 500 casualties and the amount of material damage exceeds 500 million rubles.

On the morning of August 6, Ukrainian units entered the border areas of the Kursk region. On the afternoon of August 7, Chief of the General Staff Valery Gerasimov reported to President Vladimir Putin that the advance of the Ukrainian forces deep into Russian territory had been stopped; a state of emergency was declared in the region that evening.

In connection with the state of emergency, mobile communications in several districts of the Kursk region were made free. Local residents will thus be able to call all numbers in Russia and send SMS messages, as well as use the mobile Internet free of charge.

Evacuation is underway around the clock in border areas of the region, e. Acting head of the region Alexey Smirnov reported that people will be evacuated by buses and trains. Putin promised that they will be paid 10,000 rubles each. Russian Railways announced that railway stations at the towns of Sudzha, Korenevo and Psel were temporarily closed to passengers.

Author`s name Andrey Mihayloff
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
