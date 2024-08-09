World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Ukraine attacks Russians Lipetsk region

Nineteen Ukrainian aircraft-type drones explode over Russia's Lipetsk region
Incidents

The Ukrainian military attacked the Lipetsk region of Russia on Friday night, August 9. Nineteen enemy drones were spotted in the sky over the region, after which explosive objects detonated throughout the region.

Nineteen Ukrainian aircraft-type drones explode over Russia's Lipetsk region
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by DoroshenkoE, CC BY-SA 4.0

A military airfield caught fire as a result of the attack.

The video of the drone attack shows a flash of light lighting up the sky before an explosion thunders. A woman then says that one should leave immediately. 

Russian air defense systems intercepted and destroyed 75 aircraft-type drones over Russian regions overnight, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

A series of explosions thundered at about 1:30 a. m. and did not subside until 4 a. m. when the Armed Forces of Ukraine conducted the drone attack targeting the city of Lipetsk and the region.

Nine people were hurt, Lipetsk region Governor Igor Artamonov said. According to him, all those injured receive medical care in Lipetsk hospitals.

The governor said that the explosions occurred far from civilian buildings.

Amid the attack of Ukrainian drones in the Lipetsk region, about 100 people were forced to leave their homes. At the same time, the regional government stated that mass evacuation was not required.

"A total of about 100 people arrived at 11 temporary accommodation points. Mass evacuation was not required. People have already returned to their homes,” the press service of the Lipetsk region authorities reported.

Evacuated citizens were allowed to return to their homes. The regional authorities organized transport services for the purpose.

The Lipetsk region is about 330 kilometers (210 miles) from the Ukrainian border.

