Ukraine's invasion of Russia's Kursk to deprive Europe of natural gas

The attack that the Armed Forces of Ukraine carry out in Russia's Kursk region may be aimed at disrupting all gas supplies to Europe, The Washington Post wrote.

"On Thursday, gas was still flowing through Sudzha, the last operational shipping point for a pipeline that carries Russian natural gas to Europe via Ukraine. The station was unlikely to be used for leverage, the advisor to Zelensky said, because with the pipeline running through Ukraine anyway, Kyiv could have disrupted flows at any time," the publication said.

The WP also wrote that the USA did not criticize Kyiv's decision to conduct the operation in the Kursk region.

"Ultimately, the decisions about how Ukraine conducts its military operations are decisions that Ukraine makes,” U. S. State Department spokesman Matthew Miller said Wednesday.

Ukraine commits terror to distract public attention from its losses

Other observers suggest, though, that Ukraine committed an act of terror by invading the Kursk region. According to American political scientist Gilbert Doctorow, this invasion, like the invasion of Belgorod months earlier, serves a specific purpose — to commit terrorism. Given Ukraine's overall dire situation on the front line, the Ukrainian administration thus intends to divert attention from losses on the battlefield," Gilbert Doctorow said on Dialogue Works YouTube channel.

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) Oleksandr Syrskyi called Supreme Allied Commander Europe Christopher Cavoli during the attack on the Kursk region. Syrskyi thanked Cavoli for the provided military assistance and informed the US official about Ukraine's needs in long-range weapons and ammunition for them.