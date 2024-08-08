World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >
Ukraine's attack on Kursk to cut Europe from natural gas supplies

Ukraine's invasion of Russia's Kursk to deprive Europe of natural gas

Incidents

The attack that the Armed Forces of Ukraine carry out in Russia's Kursk region may be aimed at disrupting all gas supplies to Europe, The Washington Post wrote.

Ukraine's invasion of Russia's Kursk to deprive Europe of natural gas
Photo: Pravda.Ru by Daria Aslamova

"On Thursday, gas was still flowing through Sudzha, the last operational shipping point for a pipeline that carries Russian natural gas to Europe via Ukraine. The station was unlikely to be used for leverage, the advisor to Zelensky said, because with the pipeline running through Ukraine anyway, Kyiv could have disrupted flows at any time," the publication said.

The WP also wrote that the USA did not criticize Kyiv's decision to conduct the operation in the Kursk region.

"Ultimately, the decisions about how Ukraine conducts its military operations are decisions that Ukraine makes,” U. S. State Department spokesman Matthew Miller said Wednesday.

Ukraine commits terror to distract public attention from its losses

Other observers suggest, though, that Ukraine committed an act of terror by invading the Kursk region. According to American political scientist Gilbert Doctorow, this invasion, like the invasion of Belgorod months earlier, serves a specific purpose — to commit terrorism. Given Ukraine's overall dire situation on the front line, the Ukrainian administration thus intends to divert attention from losses on the battlefield," Gilbert Doctorow said on Dialogue Works YouTube channel.

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) Oleksandr Syrskyi called Supreme Allied Commander Europe Christopher Cavoli during the attack on the Kursk region. Syrskyi thanked Cavoli for the provided military assistance and informed the US official about Ukraine's needs in long-range weapons and ammunition for them.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Andrey Mihayloff
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
*
Popular
Chief of Staff Gerasimov: Ukrainian offensive in Kursk stopped, they will be defeated

Chief of the General Staff Valery Gerasimov promised Russian President Vladimir Putin to defeat the units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) that entered the Kursk region of Russia

Chief of Staff Gerasimov promises Putin to defeat Ukrainians in Kursk
Ukrainian troops to find themselves in bloodbath as they continue to attack Kursk
Ukraine to face bloodbath after attack on Kursk region
Video shows Ka-52 helicopters striking targets in Kursk region
Ukraine conducts large-scale attack on Russia. Heavy fighting underway
Israeli agents inundate Iran. Who's next to die after Ismail Haniyeh? Andrey Mihayloff Japan calls Russia nuclear threat, forgets USA's Little Boy bomb Alexander Shtorm Warren Buffett loses faith in his dealing for rise strategy and sells off Lyuba Lulko
State of emergency declared as Ukrainian troops attempt to move deeper into Kursk region
Russian military journalist Yevgeny Poddubny survives drone attack when traveling to Kursk
PMC Wagner fighters come back to Russia to defeat Ukrainian troops in Kursk
PMC Wagner fighters come back to Russia to defeat Ukrainian troops in Kursk
Last materials
Ukraine's invasion of Russia's Kursk to deprive Europe of natural gas
Dash cam video shows intense situation in Sudzha, Kursk region
Finnish professor: Ukraine invades Russia to boost Kamala Hariss ratings
Ukraine wastes Western military equipment in battles near Kursk
PMC Wagner fighters come back to defeat Ukrainians in Kursk region
Russian journalist Poddubny taken to Moscow for emergency treatment
Ukraine reveals purpose of attack on Russia's Kursk region
Andrei Arshavin's ex-wife loses her nose almost completely
Russian Ka-52 combat helicopters strike Ukrainians in Kursk region
Russian military journalist Yevgeny Poddubny survives FPV drone attack
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortuguese
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2024, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.