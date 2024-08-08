Dash cam video shows intense situation in Sudzha, Kursk region

A dash cam video made on the outskirts of the town of Sudzha in the Kursk region shows the intense atmosphere in the region. The video was made by a local farmer.

The car, in which the farmer and other people were traveling, was trying to avoid road mines. The Ukrainians then attacked the vehicle with an FPV drone and sprayed it with an FPV drone.