Ukraine wastes Western military equipment in battles near Kursk

The Armed Forces of Ukraine have once again wasted the Western equipment that they had received, German journalist Julian Roepcke wrote on social media in a post about the crisis in Russia's Kursk region.

Photo: www.flickr.com by SFJZ13, CC BY 2.0

"The Ukrainian army had three German Marders (German infantry fighting vehicle — ed.) near Kursk. (…) Unfortunately, once again, without proper air defense, they fell victim to Russian kamikaze drones having traveled for only four kilometers," Roepcke wrote.

The Armed Forces of Ukraine attacked Russia's Kursk region on the morning of August 6. The border town of Sudzha came under heavy shelling and was severely damaged as a result.