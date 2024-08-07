World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
State of emergency declared as Ukrainian troops attempt to move deeper into Kursk region

Kursk region attacks: State of emergency introduced as fierce fighting continues

Incidents

A state of emergency has been declared in the Kursk region if Russia in connection with the consequences of the attack by the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Acting Governor of the region Alexey Smirnov said.

Kursk region attacks: State of emergency introduced as fierce fighting continues
Photo: минобороны.рф by Ольга Балашова, Вадим Савицкий, CC BY 4.0

The situation on the border areas of the region still remains complicated.

"In order to eliminate the consequences of enemy forces entering the region, I have decided to declare a state of emergency in the Kursk region from August 7," Smirnov said.

Operational headquarters in the region is working around the clock, the acting governor remains in touch with law enforcement agencies and the federal center.

"All necessary measures are being taken to ensure the safety of Kursk residents," he added.

According to the Russian Ministry of Health, 31 people, including 6 children, were injured in the shelling of the Kursk region. Nineteen people, including four children, were hospitalized.

Chief of the General Staff of Russia Valery Gerasimov reported to President Vladimir Putin on August 7 that the advance of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the region had been stopped. According to him, about 1,000 Ukrainian fighters attacked the Russian region, at least a hundred of them were killed, Gerasimov said

Thousands of Kursk region residents have been evacuated from the affected areas. The people were accommodated in temporary accommodation centers and provided with everything they needed.

USA demands explanations from Ukraine

The United States demanded an explanation from Ukraine in connection with the attack on the Kursk region. The White House wants to better understand Kyiv's intentions, John Kirby, the coordinator for strategic communications at the US National Security Council said.

According to Kirby, the US position regarding the use of Western long-range weapons by the Ukrainian Armed Forces (UAF) has not changed. Ukraine was allowed to use US weapons to strike at immediate threats on the other side of the border.

The UN also commented on the crisis in Russia's Kursk region. The UN considers the Ukrainian attack on the Kursk region an escalation of the conflict. Farhan Haq, deputy spokesman for the UN Secretary General, said that such incidents may escalate the crisis further.

