Ukraine to face bloodbath after attack on Kursk region

Military correspondent Alexander Sladkov believes that Ukraine will face a bloodbath as a result of the attack of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) in the Kursk region. This will happen if the Russian army encircles the Ukrainians and traps them in its territory.

Photo: function.mil.ru by Министерство обороны Российской Федерации, CC BY 4.0

Sladkov referred to the recent report from the Russian Defense Ministry, which said that the AFU were under massive air and artillery strikes. "They do not succeed," the correspondent noted. According to Sladkov, the Ukrainian fighters failed to take the town of Sudzha and turned to the settlement of Korenevo. Yet, attacks on the rear of the Russian Armed Forces continue.

"Our Su-25 attack aircraft and combat helicopters are hitting the enemy non-stop. The AFU is unlucky because this area is filled with Russian active combat airfields. We hit the reserves in Sumy, which the enemy is unable to form to advance to help its group in the Kursk region,” he wrote. The Ukrainian Armed Forces are driving reserves into group targets, which the Russian army subsequently annihilates.

Ukrainian troops attempted to break through the Russian border in the Kursk region on August 6. The fighting in the border area has not yet ceased. Ukrainian fighters continue to pull manpower and equipment to the Kursk region, despite the fact that they have suffered heavy losses.

