Ukraine conducts large-scale attack on Russia. Heavy fighting underway

Ukraine attacks Russia's Kursk region: Heavy fighting underway for two days

The fighting on the border between Ukraine and the Kursk region of Russia continues after a group of Ukrainian saboteurs tried to break through to Russia on August 6. The Armed Forces of Ukraine reportedly continue to pull manpower, heavy equipment, as well as air defense and electronic warfare equipment to the Kursk region.

Photo: Минобороны России is licensed under Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 Licence

Putin calls Ukraine's attack major provocation

The attack by the Ukrainian Armed Forces near the Russian border in the Kursk region is a "large-scale provocation," President Vladimir Putin said August 7 at the meeting with government members.

He asked the government to provide assistance to local residents and mentioned that he would discuss the situation in the region with the heads of security agencies.

Ukraine may want to capture Kursk Nuclear Power Plant

Russian military correspondents believe that Ukraine is planning to develop a serious offensive in this region. It is believed that the goal of the operation is to capture the Kursk nuclear power plant.

According to military observer, retired colonel Gennady Alekhin, the number of AFU fighters has increased to 900 people. Ukraine deployed reserves in the area and sent an additional battalion to the scene of the fighting, the expert said.

It was earlier reported that the group of Ukrainian saboteurs initially had 300 fighters. They attacked the Russian territory with the support of artillery systems and tanks.

Other military experts believe that Ukraine may deploy up to three brigades to the zone of the fighting in the Kursk region.

Russian political scientist Sergei Markov suggests that the goal of Ukraine's attack is the city of Belgorod. The fighting in the Kursk border area is just a diversionary maneuver, he believes.

"By striking the Kursk region, they are trying to pull apart the reserves of the Russian army and distract them from Belgorod," Sergei Markov suggested.

War correspondent Alexander Sladkov and expert Gennady Alekhin believe that the Ukrainian group may try to reach the Kursk Nuclear Power Plant (NPP) located in the city of Kurchatov. Ukraine thus wants to regain control over the Zaporizhzhya Nuclear Power Plant in order to be able to resort to nuclear blackmail.

"Why do the Ukrainian Armed Forces need the Kursk Nuclear Power Plant? It will come in handy. There are many options. They may demand control over the Zaporizhzhya NPP as a condition to leave Kursk. They may also demand the Russian troops be withdrawn from Ukraine. Otherwise they will blow up the Kursk nuclear power plant," the military correspondent reasoned, adding that they could also shut the NPP down to deprive Russia of its largest source of energy.

The Kursk Nuclear Power Plant is among the top three nuclear power plants in terms of capacity. It also enters the top four of all types of nuclear power plants in terms of the amount of generated energy.

It is not ruled out, though, that Ukraine decided to attack the Kursk region of Russia to advertise the capabilities of the Armed Forces of Ukraine for Western supervisors. Yet, it goes without saying that Ukraine was preparing the plan of the attack for months. The intensity of the fighting that broke out in the Kursk region of Russia on August 6 suggests that the Armed Forces of Ukraine had taken serious preparations for the offensive.

Ukraine uses regular army units for Kursk attack

According to military correspondent Alexander Kots, the Armed Forces of Ukraine use regular units for the current attack. Ukraine will thus be unable to deny involvement in the hostilities.

According to Kots, it is not units of the Russian Volunteer Corps (RVC, a terrorist organization, banned in Russia), but largely regular units of the Ukrainian Army that entered the territory of Russia.

"The situation is different today. We can see specific brigades of the Ukrainian Armed Forces that entered our territory. They are not sabotage and reconnaissance groups, not a terrorist detachment, but regular troops of the neighboring state. They are not hiding this,” the journalist said.

The situation in the Kursk region remains difficult

Military correspondents note that although Russian regular troops and border guards managed to thwart Ukraine's initial plans and the Ukrainian Armed Forces had to use reserves, the situation in the region remains difficult. Heavy fighting is underway.