Ukrainian fighters retreat after failed attempt to break through Russian border

300 Ukrainian fighters and 11 tanks try to break into Russia's Kursk region

The Ukrainian sabotage and reconnaissance group, which attempted to break through the border in the Kursk region of Russia on August 6, has retreated, the Russian Defense Ministry said on its Telegram channel.

Photo: мультимедиа.минобороны.рф by Ministry of Defence of the Russian Federation, CC BY 4.0

"Having suffered losses, the Ukrainian sabotage and reconnaissance group retreated to its territory. Some of the militants tried to gain a foothold directly on the territory adjacent to the state border, where they were blocked by units of the Russian army,” the press service of the ministry said.

Other fighters of the group retreated to the territory of Ukraine. The Russian forces continue to attack them.

The Armed Forces of Ukraine shelled the Kursk region of Russia on August 6. One woman was killed and 13 other people were injured in the intense shelling.

During the shelling, Ukrainian soldiers, with the support of heavy equipment, attempted to break through the state border of Russia. Russian border guards stopped the attack and did not let the Ukrainian fighters penetrate into the region. At least two dozen Ukrainian fighters were annihilated during the attack.

It became known later that the Ukrainian sabotage group consisted of as many as 300 fighters from the 22nd Mechanized Brigade. The group had the support of 11 tanks and more than 20 armored vehicles.

It is worthy of note that a new insignia was noticed on the vehicles of the Armed Forces of Ukraine — a white triangle.