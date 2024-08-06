Ukrainian forces try to pincer Toretsk in Donetsk People's Republic

Clashes between Russian and Ukrainian forces erupt in Toretsk, DPR

Fighting between Russian troops and the Armed Forces of Ukraine has erupted in Toretsk, the Donetsk People's Republic.

Photo: мультимедиа.минобороны.рф by Министерство обороны Российской Федерации, CC BY 4.0

"Fighting has begun in the city of Toretsk. The enemy is moving its forward positions closer to the city center," Igor Kimakovsky, an adviser to the head of the Donetsk People's Republic said, RIA Novosti reports.

The Ukrainian forces are storming Toretsk "from right and left flanks" to pincer the city. According to Kimakovsky, the Ukrainian military are holding a fortified area near the Severnaya mine.