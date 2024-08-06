World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >
Ukrainian forces try to pincer Toretsk in Donetsk People's Republic

Clashes between Russian and Ukrainian forces erupt in Toretsk, DPR

Incidents

Fighting between Russian troops and the Armed Forces of Ukraine has erupted in Toretsk, the Donetsk People's Republic.

Clashes between Russian and Ukrainian forces erupt in Toretsk, DPR
Photo: мультимедиа.минобороны.рф by Министерство обороны Российской Федерации, CC BY 4.0

"Fighting has begun in the city of Toretsk. The enemy is moving its forward positions closer to the city center," Igor Kimakovsky, an adviser to the head of the Donetsk People's Republic said, RIA Novosti reports.

The Ukrainian forces are storming Toretsk "from right and left flanks" to pincer the city. According to Kimakovsky, the Ukrainian military are holding a fortified area near the Severnaya mine.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Andrey Mihayloff
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
*
Popular
Russia cuts Ukraine air staff by one-fifth before annihilating F-16 fighters

Ukraine's air staff has been cut by one-fifth after the Russian forces struck an airfield for US-made F-16 fighters

Ukraine's air staff cut by one-fifth as Russia prepares to annihilate F-16 fighters
Five Il-76 transport aircraft come out of order due to supplies of defective parts
Five Il-76 military aircraft come out or order due to supplies of defective parts
Norilsk Nickel may move copper production plant to China. Does Russia need it?
Asian stock markets decline reaches Europe
Warren Buffett loses faith in his dealing for rise strategy and sells off Lyuba Lulko Zelensky told to agree to everything to end conflict with Russia Dmitry Plotnikov Will Kamala Harris become USA's first woman president? Andrey Mihayloff
The Bank of Japan causes inflated stock markets to collapse. What's next?
Moscow Patriot Park director arrested for fraud
Ukraine's Zelensky announces the need to end conflict with Russia in 2024
Ukraine's Zelensky announces the need to end conflict with Russia in 2024
Last materials
Clashes between Russian and Ukrainian forces erupt in Toretsk, DPR
Ukrainian forces shell civilians and break into Russia's Kursk region
Zelensky: Ukraine ready to finish conflict with Russia, even on disadvantageous terms
Ukraine's air staff cut by one-fifth as Russia prepares to annihilate F-16 fighters
Warren Buffett loses faith in his dealing for rise strategy and sells off
Norilsk Nickel could be nationalised after moving copper production plant to China
Moscow Patriot Park director and high-ranking defense official arrested for fraud
Stock markets collapse in Asia has reached Europe
Five Il-76 transport aircraft come out of order due to supplies of defective parts
Russian prisoners delivered to Germany say their biggest dream is to return to Russia
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortuguese
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2024, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.