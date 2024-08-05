World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >
Russia cuts Ukraine air staff by one-fifth before annihilating F-16 fighters

Ukraine's air staff cut by one-fifth as Russia prepares to annihilate F-16 fighters

Incidents

Ukraine's air staff has been cut by one-fifth after the Russian forces struck an airfield for US-made F-16 fighters, TASS reports with reference to coordinator of the Nikolaev (also spelled the Ukrainian way as Mykolaiv) underground, Sergei Lebedev.

Ukraine's air staff cut by one-fifth as Russia prepares to annihilate F-16 fighters
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Tomás Del Coro, PDM

According to him, the airfield for F-16 fighter aircraft was hit in the area of ​​the settlement of Martynovka in the Nikolaev region.

No fighters were stationed on the airfield at the time of the attack. The Russian forces hit a missile warehouse and damaged the airfield itself.

In addition, the Russian forces struck the Shirokiy Lan training ground in the Nikolaev region, Lebedev said, TASS reports. There were about 10,000 Ukrainian servicemen stationed at the training ground, he said.

Russia to annihilate F-16 quickly

Russia will quickly annihilate the F-16 fighters that Ukraine has received, former CIA analyst Larry Johnson said on Judging Freedom YouTube channel.

F-16 fighter aircraft will be destroyed quickly because Ukrainian air defense forces are incapable of countering Russian missiles. The transfer of F-16 aircraft to Kyiv was a "symbolic" and "fatal" move, Johnson believes.

According to him, Russia may assess the F-16 as an existential threat and take all necessary measures to annihilate them since these aircraft, when upgraded, can be used as carriers of nuclear weapons.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Andrey Mihayloff
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
*
Popular
Five Il-76 military aircraft come out or order due to supplies of defective parts

The Russian Ministry of Defense reported damages of 130 million rubles due to the supplies of defective aircraft parts for the Ilyushin Il-76 military transport aircraft

Five Il-76 transport aircraft come out of order due to supplies of defective parts
Stock markets collapse in Asia has reached Europe
Asian stock markets decline reaches Europe
Norilsk Nickel may move copper production plant to China. Does Russia need it?
Moscow Patriot Park director arrested for fraud
Warren Buffett loses faith in his dealing for rise strategy and sells off Lyuba Lulko Zelensky told to agree to everything to end conflict with Russia Dmitry Plotnikov Will Kamala Harris become USA's first woman president? Andrey Mihayloff
The Bank of Japan causes inflated stock markets to collapse. What's next?
The Bank of Japan causes inflated stock markets to collapse. What's next?
Last materials
Ukraine's air staff cut by one-fifth as Russia prepares to annihilate F-16 fighters
Warren Buffett loses faith in his dealing for rise strategy and sells off
Norilsk Nickel could be nationalised after moving copper production plant to China
Moscow Patriot Park director and high-ranking defense official arrested for fraud
Stock markets collapse in Asia has reached Europe
Five Il-76 transport aircraft come out of order due to supplies of defective parts
Russian prisoners delivered to Germany say their biggest dream is to return to Russia
Google, Android and iOS have all chances to be banned in Russia soon
Russia sends warships to Cuba to offer alternative to US leadership
Russian senator arrested as he was leaving Federation Council meeting
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortuguese
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2024, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Ethics Policy Corrections Policy Verification/Fact-checking Standards Unnamed Sources Policy