World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >
Nizhny Tagil apartment building explosion: Babies pulled out from under rubble

Nizhny Tagil apartment building explosion: One killed, many injured

Incidents

The number of victims of the gas explosion in Nizhny Tagil has increased to nine. One person was killed. 

Nizhny Tagil apartment building explosion: One killed, many injured
Photo: 66.mchs.gov.ru by МЧС России Главное управление по Свердловской области, CC BY 4.0

Household gas exploded at about 10:30 a. m. Moscow time. The blast wave caused two entranceways of the apartment block to collapse at once. Rescuers quickly arrived at the scene. Residents of neighboring buildings took to the streets to help rescuers.

The building was last inspected on July 19, when specialists said that the gas pipeline in the building was in order.

At 10:42 a. m., two infants were pulled out from under the rubble. One of the babies is only three months old.

There were three partial collapses of the building. The first one occurred seven minutes after the Emergencies Ministry pulled the newborns out from under the slabs.

The blast wave knocked out the windows in the kindergarten, which is located 50 meters from the collapsed building. Rescuers and medics provided first aid to teachers and children.

At 11:00 Moscow time, rescuers pulled out two babies. A few minutes later, they retrieved another person — a pensioner who lived in an apartment in one of the two entranceways that collapsed.

It became known that the explosion occurred in an apartment on the first floor, which is located near the wall between the first and second entranceways. It is believed that the explosion occurred in the basement of the building.

A threat of a fourth partial collapse was reported at about midday. According to eyewitnesses, concrete slabs were hanging from the upper floors.

At 12:30 Moscow time, rescuers found two schoolgirls under the rubble. They wee said to be 14-year-old friends, students at a local school.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Andrey Mihayloff
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
*
Popular
Russia sends 'very serious warning' to Pentagon over Ukraine

Russian Defense Minister Andrei Belousov sent a warning to Pentagon Chief Lloyd Austin about a possibility of uncontrollable escalation due to Kyiv's and Washington's actions

Russia warns Pentagon about 'uncontrollable consequences' over Ukraine
Riots in Southport: Rwandan immigrant stabs three little girls at dance club
Brutal riots spark in English town of Southport after immigrant kills three girls
Iran leader threatens Israel with severe punishment for killing Hamas leader in Tehran
Asia's 'young tiger' Indonesia wants to help Russia overcome Western sanctions
Kh-101 missile: State-of-the-art weapon of Russia's strategic aviation Dmitry Plotnikov Russia to arm Indonesian Army in return for microchips Lyuba Lulko Will Kamala Harris become USA's first woman president? Andrey Mihayloff
Kh-101 missiles: Modern weapons of Russia's strategic aviation
Russian fathers of many children will not be subject to deferment from mobilization
Georgia loses $95 million in aid from USA
Georgia loses $95 million in aid from USA
Last materials
Journalist Evan Gershkovich and Paul Whelan released as part of prisoner exchange
Nizhny Tagil apartment building explosion: One killed, many injured
Two sections of apartment block collapse in household gas explosion in Nizhny Tagil
Kh-101 missile: State-of-the-art weapon of Russia's strategic aviation
Russia to arm Indonesian Army in return for microchips
Washington deprives Georgia of $95 million over foreign agents law
Bill on deferment from mobilization for fathers of many children rejected
Iran's Khamenei: Israel will be punished for killing Hamas leader
Riots in Southport: Rwandan immigrant stabs three little girls at dance club
Russia warns Pentagon about 'uncontrollable consequences' over Ukraine
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortuguese
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2024, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Ethics Policy Corrections Policy Verification/Fact-checking Standards Unnamed Sources Policy