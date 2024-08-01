Household gas explosion in Nizhny Tagil: Five-storeyed apartment block collapses

A household gas explosion occurred in a five-story apartment building in Nizhny Tagil. Two sections of the building collapsed as a result of the explosion. According to preliminary data, about 15 apartments were completely destroyed. Emergency services are working at the scene.

Three people were rescued from under the rubble.

The five-story building collapsed after a gas cylinder exploded in the first entranceway. There was no fire after the explosion. The blast wave blew out windows in a kindergarten, which is located 50 meters from the site of the explosion.

The gas explosion may have occurred in an apartment on the ground floor of the building.

According to most recent reports, five people were injured in the explosion: two adults and three children. They have been pulled out from under the rubble and hospitalized. Another child is still buried under the debris, rescuers can hear the child scream.

The rescue operation is complicated by the threat of collapse of the structures. It is believed that two more people remain trapped under the rubble.

According to EMERCOM, eight people were hurt in the explosion, four of them are children.

