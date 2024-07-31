World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >
Brutal riots spark in English town of Southport after immigrant kills three girls

Riots in Southport: Rwandan immigrant stabs three little girls at dance club

Incidents

Riots sparked outside a mosque in the English town of Southport after three children were killed at a dance club. More than 50 police officers were injured during last night's unrest. Three police dogs were also injured.

Clashes in Southport

According to the police, the riots were organized by members of a far-right organization. People were throwing bricks at the mosque building, at officers and dogs while others were setting vehicles and garbage bins on fire.

On July 29, a young man wielding a knife attacked visitors to a dance event killing three girls aged between six and nine years old and injuring eight more people.

A 17-year-old Welshman was arrested after the attack. His motives are unknown, but the police are not classifying the case as an act of terrorism. The suspect was said to be a son of immigrants from Rwanda.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Andrey Mihayloff
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
*
Popular
The Losharik returns? NATO mysteriously loses cables at ocean depths

Over the past three years, three mysterious incidents occurred when NATO underwater sonars and tablets simply disappeared

The legendary Losharik still moored, but NATO continues losing its cables at sea
InfoBRICS: EU readies for war with Russia to be defeated instantly
European Union getting ready fo war with Russia under Germany's leadership
USA tries hard to test hypersonic weapon, albeit to no avail
Video shows tornado throwing four training aircraft around
The legendary Losharik still moored, but NATO continues losing its cables at sea Dmitry Plotnikov Do not read Western newspapers about Venezuela. Maduro celebrates honest victory Lyuba Lulko Will Kamala Harris become USA's first woman president? Andrey Mihayloff
Israel strikes Beirut to annihilate Hezbollah commander
Sperm donor king Pavel Durov has over 100 children all over the world
Sperm donor king Pavel Durov has over 100 children all over the world
Last materials
Russia warns Pentagon about 'uncontrollable consequences' over Ukraine
Israel strikes Beirut in response to Golan Heights village shelling
Tornado throws four training aircraft around – Video
The legendary Losharik still moored, but NATO continues losing its cables at sea
USA attempts to test launch its 'super duper' hypersonic missile again
InfoBRICS: EU readies for war with Russia to be defeated instantly
Elon Musk jokes about Pavel Durov's sperm donation stories
Do not read Western newspapers about Venezuela. Maduro celebrates honest victory
Su-35 fires R-37M missile to shoot down Ukrainian warplane from 200-km distance
German Foreign Ministry: Berlin does not fear Putin's nuclear missiles
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortuguese
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2024, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Ethics Policy Corrections Policy Verification/Fact-checking Standards Unnamed Sources Policy