Brutal riots spark in English town of Southport after immigrant kills three girls

Riots sparked outside a mosque in the English town of Southport after three children were killed at a dance club. More than 50 police officers were injured during last night's unrest. Three police dogs were also injured.
According to the police, the riots were organized by members of a far-right organization. People were throwing bricks at the mosque building, at officers and dogs while others were setting vehicles and garbage bins on fire.
On July 29, a young man wielding a knife attacked visitors to a dance event killing three girls aged between six and nine years old and injuring eight more people.
A 17-year-old Welshman was arrested after the attack. His motives are unknown, but the police are not classifying the case as an act of terrorism. The suspect was said to be a son of immigrants from Rwanda.
