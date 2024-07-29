Russian Su-35S fighter jet shoots down Ukraine's MiG-29 from over 200 kilometres

A Russian Su-35S fighter jet shot down a MiG-29 aircraft of the Armed Forces of Ukraine from a distance of more than 200 kilometers.

Photo: flickr.com by Артем Катранжи, CC BY-SA 2.0

According to the Rossiyskaya Gazeta newspaper, the Russian Sukhoi Su-35S fired a unique R-37M air-to-air missile to shoot down the Ukrainian aircraft.

“Confirmed. The pilot’s claim plus objective control, plus confirmation from the AFU. The MiG-29 was shot down at a range of 213 kilometers. No one in the world can repeat this. No one,” authors of the Voevoda Broadcasts Telegram channel indicated.

The R-37M missile is the world's longest-range air-to-air missile. Its declared range is 300 kilometers, and its maximum flight speed is six times the speed of sound, which actually makes it a hypersonic weapon. The weapon is carried by such Russian fighters as MiG-31, Su-30SM, Su-35S.

The missile shot down Ukrainian Su-27 and MiG-29 fighters, Su-25 attack aircraft, Su-24M and Bayraktar frontline bombers. Experts note that the R-37M has no equal in the world in terms of range, speed, and altitude of targets hit.

The Air Force of Ukraine is largely armed with outdated versions of aircraft inherited from the Soviet army. Russia is confident that NATO aircraft will not be able to change the balance of power should they be transferred to Ukraine.

Russian aircraft capable of carrying an R-37M missile will be able to hit F-16s at long range. The range of the AIM-120 Advanced Medium-Range Air-to-Air Missile (AMRAAM) of American fighters amounts to 120 kilometers (versus 300 kilometers for the R-37M). Russian Su-30 and Su-35S are superior to the F-16 in close air combat due to maneuverability and a large stock of short-range missiles,