World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >
Russian Su-35S fighter jet shoots down Ukraine's MiG-29 from over 200 kilometres

Su-35 fires R-37M missile to shoot down Ukrainian warplane from 200-km distance

Incidents

A Russian Su-35S fighter jet shot down a MiG-29 aircraft of the Armed Forces of Ukraine from a distance of more than 200 kilometers.

Su-35 fires R-37M missile to shoot down Ukrainian warplane from 200-km distance
Photo: flickr.com by Артем Катранжи, CC BY-SA 2.0

According to the Rossiyskaya Gazeta newspaper, the Russian Sukhoi Su-35S fired a unique R-37M air-to-air missile to shoot down the Ukrainian aircraft. 

“Confirmed. The pilot’s claim plus objective control, plus confirmation from the AFU. The MiG-29 was shot down at a range of 213 kilometers. No one in the world can repeat this. No one,” authors of the Voevoda Broadcasts Telegram channel indicated.

The R-37M missile is the world's longest-range air-to-air missile. Its declared range is 300 kilometers, and its maximum flight speed is six times the speed of sound, which actually makes it a hypersonic weapon. The weapon is carried by such Russian fighters as MiG-31, Su-30SM, Su-35S.

The missile shot down Ukrainian Su-27 and MiG-29 fighters, Su-25 attack aircraft, Su-24M and Bayraktar frontline bombers. Experts note that the R-37M has no equal in the world in terms of range, speed, and altitude of targets hit.

The Air Force of Ukraine is largely armed with outdated versions of aircraft inherited from the Soviet army. Russia is confident that NATO aircraft will not be able to change the balance of power should they be transferred to Ukraine. 

Russian aircraft capable of carrying an R-37M missile will be able to hit F-16s at long range. The range of the AIM-120 Advanced Medium-Range Air-to-Air Missile (AMRAAM) of American fighters amounts to 120 kilometers (versus 300 kilometers for the R-37M). Russian Su-30 and Su-35S are superior to the F-16 in close air combat due to maneuverability and a large stock of short-range missiles,

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Su-35 art in the air
Author`s name Andrey Mihayloff
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
*
Popular
PMC Wagner loses dozens of fighters and Mi-24 helicopter in clashes with Tuareg fighters in Mali

PMC Wagner representatives confirmed the losses of their fighters during an attack by Tuareg militants in Mali

Tuareg militants attack, kill and take PMC Wagner fighters hostage in Mali
Erdogan warns Netanyahu: Turkish troops may enter Israel
Recep Erdogan threatens to send Turkish troops to Israel
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov's deputy gets sacked after 40 years of service
Train with 800 passengers derails because of reckless KAMAZ truck driver
Will Kamala Harris become USA's first woman president? Andrey Mihayloff Ukrainian economy on verge of collapse as Western support is on decline Lyuba Lulko
White Sea Canal dam breach: Many houses washed away
Truck driver miraculously survives collision with passenger train
One killed, three injured as lightning strikes people with umbrella in the rain
One killed, three injured as lightning strikes people with umbrella in the rain
Last materials
Su-35 fires R-37M missile to shoot down Ukrainian warplane from 200-km distance
German Foreign Ministry: Berlin does not fear Putin's nuclear missiles
Putin fires Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov's deputy after 40 years of service
Miracle saves truck driver as passenger train cuts vehicle into two and derails
Erdogan warns Netanyahu: Turkish troops may enter Israel
KAMAZ truck driver causes passenger train with 800 vacationers to derail
Video shows moment when lightning struck four people in Moscow park
White Sea Canal dam breach washes village away
Tuareg militants attack, kill and take PMC Wagner fighters hostage in Mali
Will Kamala Harris become USA's first woman president?
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortuguese
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2024, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Ethics Policy Corrections Policy Verification/Fact-checking Standards Unnamed Sources Policy